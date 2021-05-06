Hamilton started in center field and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 8-0 loss to the Reds.

This was the White Sox's second game without Luis Robert (hip), and Hamilton was the second guy to replace him in center field. Leury Garcia started there Tuesday. Chicago was already without Eloy Jimenez (pectoral), and right fielder Adam Eaton (knee, hamstring) was unavailable Wednesday. Pending Eaton's status, there may be at-bats for both Hamilton and Garcia. Hamilton is batting .136/.208/.136 over 13 games.