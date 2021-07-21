Hamilton went 1-for-1 with a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-5 win over the Twins.

Hamilton entered in the seventh as a pinch-runner for Gavin Sheets and ended up swiping his seventh bag of the year. He remained in the game and came up to bat in the eighth and delivered a run-scoring single to give the White Sox the lead for good at 6-5. It was the 30-year-old speedster's first hit in six games since July 7 as he's recently become more of a late-game option off the bench for manager Tony La Russa. Since returning from the 10-day injured list June 29, Hamilton is slashing .240/.240/.360 with three extra-base hits, an RBI, five runs scored, two steals ad a 0:9 BB:K over 15 games. He's not putting up incredible stolen base numbers as he did in years past but he has yet to be caught in either of his seven attempts on the season so far.