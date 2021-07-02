Hamilton entered Thursday's game in the fourth inning and went 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base in an 8-5 win over the Twins.

The removal of third baseman Yoan Moncada (hand) from the game set off a chain reaction that included Hamilton coming off the bench to center field, Brian Goodwin moving from center to left field, and Andrew Vaughn shifting from left to third base. This was Hamilton's most extensive activity since he was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. The stolen base was his sixth.