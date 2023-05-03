Hamilton did not have an at-bat in Tuesday's win over the Twins but did notch a steal as a pinch runner.

Hamilton came in to run for Andrew Vaughn in the ninth inning after Vaughn led off with a walk and quickly got himself into scoring position by stealing second. The 32-year-old was called up to the big club Tuesday. He isn't expected to be in the lineup much, but his speed will provide value for the Sox in late game situations.