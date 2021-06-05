Hamilton likely won't be available for Sunday's game against the Tigers due to an oblique injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Hamilton was initially diagnosed with right side soreness after he left Saturday's game against Detroit, but manager Tony La Russa revealed after the game that the 30-year-old is dealing with an oblique issue. If he misses additional time, Leury Garcia and Danny Mendick could see an uptick in playing time.