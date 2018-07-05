White Sox's Blake Rutherford: Deemed day-to-day after early exit
The White Sox are labeling Rutherford as day-to-day after the outfielder was banged up while attempting to make a catch at the wall in a game for High-A Winston-Salem on Wednesday, Rob Terranova of MiLB.com reports.
Rutherford flipped over the wall in pursuit of a deep fly to right field and was able to exit the field under his own power. The exact nature of Rutherford's injury hasn't been specified, but he was spotted walking with a limp, suggesting a leg issue could be in play. Though Rutherford's setback doesn't seem especially serious, the 21-year-old is the third major White Sox outfield prospect to succumb to an injury this week. Eloy Jimenez was ruled out for two weeks with an adductor strain and Luis Robert was ruled out for 4-to-8 weeks with a sprained thumb.
