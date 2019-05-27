White Sox's Blake Rutherford: Exits with injury
Rutherford was removed from Sunday's game at Double-A Birmingham due to an undisclosed injury.
Rutherford is likely headed for further evaluation following his removal from the contest. The location and extent of the injury have yet to be determined.
