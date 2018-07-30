Rutherford went 0-for-3 on Sunday for High-A Winston-Salem, snapping a 12-game hitting streak. The 21-year-old was banged up earlier this month, but has shown no signs of wear.

Rutherford hit .353 (18-for-51) during his streak, though only two of those hits went for extra bases. Winston-Salem manager Omar Vizquel cautioned against expectations being placed on the outfielder, telling Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune, Rutherford's swing is "very, very nice ... a lot of people say they are expecting power, but I don't think we should worry about that now. He's young and still learning his power zone. It will come." Rutherford has six home runs and leads the Dash with 66 RBI.

