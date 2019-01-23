White Sox's Blake Rutherford: Invited to spring training
Rutherford was invited to big-league spring training, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Rutherford spent the entirety of the 2018 season at High-A Winston-Salem and led the Carolina League with 78 RBI and 131 hits. Most evaluators would like to see him hit more for power -- he went from two home runs to seven from 2017 to 2018 -- but the White Sox remain patient with Rutherford. The 21-year-old is expected to start the year at Double-A Birmingham, where we'll be watching to see if the corner outfielder can find his power zone.
