Rutherford went 4-for-5 with four RBI for High-A Winston-Salem on Thursday.

Rutherford has come out of the gates, hitting everything in sight. The soon-to-be 21-year-old has a six-game hitting streak and is batting .404 through 11 games. There are still long-term concerns that the 6-foot-3 Rutherford can remain in center field and that his bat doesn't play as a corner outfielder. But the first thing from the White Sox's perspective is that he gets his bat working, and the early signs in 2018 are positive.