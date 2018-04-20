Rutherford went 4-for-5 with four RBI for High-A Winston-Salem on Thursday.

Rutherford has come out of the gates, hitting everything in sight. The soon-to-be 21-year-old has a six-game hitting streak and is batting .404 through 11 games. There are still long-term concerns that the 6-foot-3 Rutherford can remain in center field and that his bat doesn't play as a corner outfielder. But the first thing from the White Sox's perspective is that he gets his bat working, and the early signs in 2018 are positive.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories