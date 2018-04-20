White Sox's Blake Rutherford: Knocks in four Thursday
Rutherford went 4-for-5 with four RBI for High-A Winston-Salem on Thursday.
Rutherford has come out of the gates, hitting everything in sight. The soon-to-be 21-year-old has a six-game hitting streak and is batting .404 through 11 games. There are still long-term concerns that the 6-foot-3 Rutherford can remain in center field and that his bat doesn't play as a corner outfielder. But the first thing from the White Sox's perspective is that he gets his bat working, and the early signs in 2018 are positive.
