Rutherford has five home runs and slugged .398 over 134 career minor-league games, but the White Sox remain confident in his ability, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. "Over time he's going to figure out, 'OK, what pitches can I drive here?' Maybe figure out pitches he can drive to the pull side. Things like that. He's showing signs of it and we are getting a little bit closer, but Blake has been, I couldn't be more excited to have him in our system," said White Sox director of player development Chris Getz.

Rutherford, who was the centerpiece acquired from the Yankees in the last year's Todd Frazier/David Robertson/Tommy Kahnle deal, slashed .213/.289/.254 in a 30-game look at Low-A Kannapolis. Despite an underwhelming minor-league performance, Getz remains patient with Rutherford. He cites the left-handed hitting outfielder using all fields and hanging in against lefties. The 20-year-old Rutherford has youth on his side, and there's still time for that predicted power to develop.