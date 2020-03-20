White Sox's Blake Rutherford: Optioned to Double-A
The White Sox optioned Rutherford to Double-A Birmingham, Lamond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports. He hit .154 (2-for-13) with a double, a walk and a run scored while in major league camp.
Rutherford spent the offseason bulking up, presumably in response to criticism about his lack of power. The White Sox remain supportive of Rutherford, a first-round pick of the Yankees in 2017. He hit .265/.319/.365 with seven home runs and an ISO of .100 over 480 plate appearances for the Barons in 2019. As a player that profiles as a corner outfielder, those numbers don't cut it.
More News
-
White Sox's Blake Rutherford: Focused on bulking up•
-
White Sox's Blake Rutherford: Contract selected by White Sox•
-
White Sox's Blake Rutherford: Three straight multi-hit games•
-
White Sox's Blake Rutherford: Returns to lineup•
-
White Sox's Blake Rutherford: Exits with injury•
-
White Sox's Blake Rutherford: Invited to spring training•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sale set for Tommy John
Tommy John surgery is never good news, but the timing of Chris Sale's could have been worse....
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, 2020 advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Duck Albies
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Smoak
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Santander
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 191-200
We all love a bargain, and at this stage those with solid attention spans can find some gems.