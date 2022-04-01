Rutherford cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Rutherford lost his 40-man roster spot when the White Sox acquired Adam Haseley from the Phillies on Tuesday, but he'll remain part of the organization. He'll have to do better than the .250/.286/.404 line he managed for Charlotte last season if he's to make a push for his major-league debut.
