White Sox's Blake Rutherford: Returns to lineup
Rutherford (undisclosed) is back in the lineup for Double-A Birmingham on Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Rutherford left Sunday's matchup with an undisclosed injury, and although the extent of the issue was never revealed, he appears to have returned to health. He's slashing .181/.224/.292 with three homers and 12 RBI over 40 games this season with the Barons.
