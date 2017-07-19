White Sox's Blake Rutherford: Shipped to rebuilding White Sox
Rutherford was traded to the White Sox on Tuesday as part of a multi-player deal.
Rutherford, who was one of the elite prospects in the Yankees' loaded farm system, is the headliner in the return the White Sox received for the services of major leaguers Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle. Rutherford was the 18th overall pick in the 2016 draft and has shown off his impressive hit tool during his first two seasons within the Yankees' minor-league system. The 20-year-old is still likely a couple of years away from making his big-league debut, but is certainly a valuable dynasty asset moving forward.
