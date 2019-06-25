White Sox's Blake Rutherford: Three straight multi-hit games
Rutherford went 4-for-5 with two RBI for Double-A Birmingham in its 7-5 win over Chattanooga.
Rutherford has collected nine hits -- eight singles and one double -- across the last three games, lifting his season average 20 points in the process. Even after the surge, Rutherford's line still sits at a punchless .253/.293/.345 across 242 plate appearances. The 22-year-old's lack of power in particular puts a cap on his fantasy appeal, especially since he'll likely be limited to a corner-outfield role once he arrives in the majors.
