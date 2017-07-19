Rutherford, who was acquired in a trade Tuesday, was assigned to Low-A Kannapolis on Wednesday, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

The White Sox's top prize in the deal that sent Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to the Yankees, Rutherford will keep playing at the Low-A level after hitting .281/.342/.391 in 304 plate appearances with New York's South Atlantic League affiliate. The 20-year-old outfielder doesn't boast one true standout tool, but he offers quality contact and base-running skills and could add power as he fills out his 6-foot-3 frame. It will likely be another two years before Rutherford merits serious consideration for a promotion to the big leagues.