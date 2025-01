The White Sox signed Dalbec to a minor-league contract Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Dalbec showed some initial promise with the Red Sox with 33 home runs in his first 156 games, but his performance and opportunities dwindled since then, as he posted a .599 OPS and 37.9 percent strikeout rate since the start of the 2022 season. The 29-year-old should have a decent shot to crack the White Sox' Opening Day roster, perhaps as a short-side platoon option.