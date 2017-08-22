White Sox's Brad Goldberg: Optioned to Triple-A
Goldberg was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Monday's doubleheader.
Goldberg had a four-out scoreless appearance in the conclusion of Monday's doubleheader, but he still exits the clubs with an 8.25 ERA over 12 innings of work. He had a horrid 3:14 K:BB -- no, that's not backwards -- in his 11 appearances and needs to fix his control issues before he has any chance of sticking in the majors for the long-term.
