White Sox's Brad Goldberg: Promoted to big-league club
The White Sox recalled Goldberg from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
After dealing away relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to the Yankees as part of a blockbuster deal Tuesday, Goldberg will move up to the big club to help fortify the bullpen. The right-hander was lit up for four runs in one third of an inning in his MLB debut earlier this season and will likely be ticketed for low-leverage work in his second stint with the White Sox.
