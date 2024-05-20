Keller was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Sunday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Keller was tagged with a loss Saturday versus the Yankees, giving up six runs (five earned) on seven hits, including four homers, and he'll now be placed on waivers. The right-hander still owns a 4.86 ERA over 16.2 innings in five appearances, including two starts, with Chicago in 2024, so it's certainly plausible that another organization could claim him. The transaction opens a spot on the Chicago's 40-man roster, while Keller's spot on the major-league roster will likely be filled by Dominic Leone (back), who's slated to be activated from the 15-day injured list in the near future. It's unclear who will replace Keller in the starting rotation, though Michael Soroka projects as a logical replacement for the time being.