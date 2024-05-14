Keller will replace Michael Soroka in the White Sox starting rotation, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Keller will replace the 0-5 Michael Soroka in the ChiSox fivesome, putting him between Mike Clevinger and Chris Flexen at the back end of Chicago's rotation. Keller went 4.2 innings and threw 102 pitches in a start on May 3 and has logged at least three innings in both appearances since, so he shouldn't be under much of a pitch count, if any. The 28-year-old has cruised to a 2.84 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP in 12.2 innings this season and is lined up to make a start Saturday against the Yankees.