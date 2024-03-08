Keller (shoulder)signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Keller's 2023 season ended in September when the Royals put him on the injured list with symptoms associated with thoracic outlet syndrome. It's uncertain what his current health situation is, but the White Sox clearly felt comfortable enough with it to give the righty a non-roster invite. Keller has been an effective innings-eater in the past and is still just 28, but he holds a 5.14 ERA since the start of the 2021 campaign. The White Sox will likely send him to the minors initially, but given their dearth of rotation options, he could wind up making starts for them sooner rather than later.