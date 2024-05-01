Keller is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Keller was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday and proceeded to make his White Sox debut as a reliever Monday, when he tossed 1.2 scoreless innings against the Twins. The White Sox haven't indicated that Keller will be joining the rotation on a permanent basis, as the team might have just wanted to build in an extra day of rest for Erick Fedde, who will take the hill Saturday after tossing 8.1 innings and 108 pitches in his most recent outing last Sunday versus the Rays. Keller will be taking the mound Friday on three days' rest, so he could face a light workload restriction, even though he had worked five-plus innings in each of his three starts with Charlotte prior to his call-up.