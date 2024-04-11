Keller has joined Triple-A Charlotte and will make the start for the Knights on Thursday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Keller had been at extended spring training following thoracic outlet syndrome surgery over the offseason, but he's now ready to join an affiliate. It's possible the longtime Royal will get a look in a White Sox rotation that's used only four starters so far, although Mike Clevinger will probably be ready before him.