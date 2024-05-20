The White Sox designated Keller for assignment Sunday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Keller was tagged with the loss Saturday versus the Yankees, giving up six runs (five earned) on seven hits, including four homers, and he'll now be placed on waivers. The right-hander owns a 4.86 ERA over 16.2 innings in five appearances, including two starts, with Chicago in 2024, so it's plausible that another organization could claim him. The transaction opens a spot on the Chicago's 40-man roster, while Keller's spot on the major-league roster will likely be filled by Dominic Leone (back), who's slated to be activated from the 15-day injured list in the near future. It's unclear who will replace Keller in the starting rotation, though Michael Soroka projects as a logical replacement for the time being.