Montgomery was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Birmingham on Tuesday with a small fracture in his right foot, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Montgomery will not make it back before the end of the Barons' regular or postseason, but he is expected to play in the Arizona Fall League. One of the key pieces acquired from the Red Sox in the Garrett Crochet trade, Montgomery finishes his first pro season with a .270/.360/.444 batting line, 12 home runs and 14 stolen bases over 121 games covering three levels in the minors.