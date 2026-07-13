White Sox's Braden Montgomery: Drives in four in rout

Montgomery went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Athletics.

Montgomery launched a three-run homer off J.T. Ginn in the first inning as part of a six-run frame from Chicago. He later added an RBI single in the fifth to cap a career-high four-RBI afternoon. The homer was his third of the season. Entering Sunday, Montgomery was batting just .167 over his previous 10 games. Through 116 major league plate appearances, he is slashing .231/.302/.394 with three home runs, eight doubles, 12 RBI and 15 runs scored.