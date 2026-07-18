White Sox's Braden Montgomery: Drives in four runs in Friday's win

Montgomery went 1-for-4 with one steal, a triple, four RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 12-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Montgomery drove in his first run of the game on a fielder's choice in the second inning, but he essentially put Friday's game out of reach for the Blue Jays after smacking a bases-clearing triple in the seventh. It was the first triple of Montgomery's career, and he also collected his first steal in the majors. He's slashing .229/.298/.404 with three home runs and 16 RBI across 121 plate appearances this season.