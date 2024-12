The White Sox acquired Montgomery in the Garrett Crochet trade, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Montgomery was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft and has yet to make his professional debut after fracturing his ankle in his final college season at Texas A&M. The switch-hitting outfielder should be healthy for the start of the 2025 campaign and is a big addition to the White Sox' farm system.