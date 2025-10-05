The White Sox announced Sunday that Montgomery is in a "good place" in his recovery from a small fracture in his right foot, but the 22-year-old isn't expected to make his debut in the Arizona Fall League for a couple more weeks, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Montgomery didn't appear in any games for Double-A Birmingham after Sept. 6, when he was shut down for the season after being hit in the foot by a pitch. Though he seemingly hasn't hit any snags in the recovery process, Montgomery will need more time to ramp back up to full activities before the White Sox clear him for game action in the AFL. He finished the 2025 campaign with a .272/.364/.416 slash line to go with one home run and three stolen bases over 34 games for Birmingham following his promotion from High-A Winston-Salem on July 29.