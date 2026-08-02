White Sox's Braden Montgomery: Out Sunday due to infection

The White Sox scratched Montgomery from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays due to a superficial skin infection on his right ankle, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The skin condition doesn't seem to be a major concern for Montgomery, but he'll effectively get two days of recovery by sitting out Sunday and benefiting from a team off day Monday. Everson Pereira will draw the start in right field in place of Montgomery, who is slashing .255/.339/.364 with zero home runs, one stolen base, eight RBI and seven runs in 15 games since the All-Star break.