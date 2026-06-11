White Sox's Braden Montgomery: Records pair of doubles Wednesday

Montgomery went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Atlanta.

After Montgomery delivered a walk-off homer in extra innings during his MLB debut Tuesday, the outfielder followed up that performance with two doubles Wednesday. The strong start shouldn't come as a complete surprise given his production in the minors, where he hit .306 with a .946 OPS across 55 games between Double-A and Triple-A prior to his promotion. Montgomery appears poised at the major-league level and should see consistent playing time in Chicago's outfield.