White Sox's Braden Montgomery: Slated for big-league promotion

The White Sox are slated to call up Montgomery from Triple-A Charlotte, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Montgomery began the 2026 season at Double-A Birmingham before being promoted to Charlotte in early May. He's been excellent at both stops, slashing a combined .314/.422/.548 with 10 home runs, five stolen bases and a 39:64 BB:K over 56 contests. Montgomery has some swing-and-miss concerns, but he draws walks and has big power. He's played both center and right field this season in the minors and could be used at either or both positions with the White Sox.