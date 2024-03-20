White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Wednesday that Shewmake (ankle) has not been ruled out for Opening Day, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Shewmake was given a 2-to-4 week timetable after being diagnosed Sunday with a lateral left ankle sprain. However, he has been able to field grounders each of the last two days and could make a quicker-than-expected return. Shewmake had appeared in line to win a reserve role before the injury.
