Shewmake will begin the regular season on the big-league roster, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Shewmake was acquired from Atlanta this offseason and is set to make the roster as a utility option, capable of playing at third base, shortstop and first base. He's had a mediocre spring, though his six stolen bases across 36 at-bats stand out from the rest of his line.