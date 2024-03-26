Shewmake will begin the regular season on the big-league roster, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Shewmake was acquired from Atlanta this offseason and is set to make the roster as a utility option, capable of playing at third base, shortstop and first base. He's had a mediocre spring, though his six stolen bases across 36 at-bats stand out from the rest of his line.
