Lail will be part of the White Sox's player pool this season, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Lail isn't part of the team's main group but will be one of 16 players working out at a satellite camp. The 26-year-old will give the White Sox some bullpen depth this season but is unlikely to be called upon to fill a significant role, as he's thrown just 2.2 big-league innings and owns a poor 5.21 ERA in 321 career Triple-A frames.