The White Sox re-signed Drury (thumb) to a minor-league contract Tuesday.

Drury was released by the White Sox late in spring training after suffering a fractured left thumb but is now back in the organization. He's been assigned to extended spring training for now as he continues to rehab but should eventually move up to Triple-A Charlotte. Drury has a good shot to eventually be added to the major-league roster if he gets off to a good start.