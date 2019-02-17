White Sox's Brandon Guyer: Has healthy wrist
Guyer said he felt much better in the second half of 2018 once his surgically repaired wrist was fully healed, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Guyer underwent surgery during the offseason leading up to 2018 and felt that was the reason he under-performed in the first half. His first-half .580 OPS improved to .787 after the All-Star break, but it was not enough to entice the Indians to re-sign him. He now gets a shot with the rebuilding White Sox, who could have an opening for a three-position, backup outfielder. His main competition will be Leury Garcia.
