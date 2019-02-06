White Sox's Brandon Guyer: Heads to White Sox
Guyer signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Guyer had a tough contract season in 2018, slashing .206/.300/.371 with seven home runs in 104 games as he was limited to a platoon role with the Indians. The 33-year-old should provide organizational outfield depth in Chicago but could very well end up in the mix as a No. 4 outfielder if he shows well in spring training.
