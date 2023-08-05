Honeywell was claimed off waivers by the White Sox on Saturday.
Honeywell was recently designated for assignment by San Diego and will now make his way to Chicago. The 28-year-old had a 3.20 ERA in his first 29 outings for the Padres this season, but he lost his place on the 40-man roster after he gave up seven earned runs across his last seven outings.
