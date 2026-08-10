White Sox's Brenton Doyle: Gets chance at leadoff

Doyle went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base Sunday against the Guardians.

Doyle started his fourth game since joining the White Sox at the trade deadline, all of which have come against lefties. He had a strong showing Sunday, performing well out of the leadoff spot. Doyle led off the home half of the first inning with a single and stolen base before coming around to score. He looks to be locked into a small-side platoon for the time being, but Doyle's recent change of scenery could prove to be beneficial.