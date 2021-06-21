Goodwin batted fourth and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Astros.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa shook up the lineup after losing the first three games of the series to Houston, but Chicago mustered just three hits in the finale. Goodwin has started seven of nine games since being added to the roster and entered the two other games as a pinch hitter and defensive replacement. The White Sox are currently without the services of outfielders Adam Eaton (hamstring), Billy Hamilton (oblique), Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) and Luis Robert (hip). That leaves at-bats for Goodwin, Leury Garcia (knee), Jake Lamb and Andrew Vaughn.