Goodwin had his contract selected by the White Sox on Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old joined Chicago on a minor-league deal in early May after being cut loose by Pittsburgh, and he'll take the roster spot of Nick Madrigal (hamstring), who landed on the 60-day injured list. Goodwin is unlikely to have a significant role with Adam Engel and Jake Lamb already available as depth options in the outfield.