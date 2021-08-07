Goodwin went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and a strikeout in Friday's 8-6 win over the Cubs.

Goodwin remained out of the lineup Friday for the third time in the last four games, but he was dominant off the bench and blasted a go-ahead homer in the 10th inning. The 30-year-old has now gone 3-for-11 with three homers, six runs, four RBI and three walks across his last four appearances.