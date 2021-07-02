Goodwin went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two runs scored and a walk Thursday against the Twins.

Goodwin took Jose Berrios yard in the second inning to record his third homer of the season and second in as many games. He also tacked on a double three frames later, his sixth in 17 contests on the campaign. Given his recent form and the team's current glut of injuries, Goodwin could continue to see regular opportunities in the lineup in the short-term.