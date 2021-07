Goodwin went 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and a second run scored in Saturday's 8-3 win over Baltimore.

Goodwin has been the main beneficiary of the White Sox designating Adam Eaton for assignment. He's started in right field for the three games since Eaton was jettisoned from the roster and is 7-for-15 with a home run, two doubles and six RBI.