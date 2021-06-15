Goodwin started in center field and went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Rays.

Goodwin was part of the White Sox's two-run uprising in the third inning, but that's all the team could muster. The outfielder, who had his contract selected late last week, is in the mix for available at-bats in center and left field, while the White Sox bide time for the returns of Luis Robert (hip) and Eloy Jimenez (pectoral). Goodwin is part of a group that includes Adam Engel, Leury Garcia, Jake Lamb and Andrew Vaughn.