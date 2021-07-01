Goodwin went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 13-3 win over the Twins.

Goodwin got the rout started with a solo blast in the second inning, then four teammates followed with another five home runs. He's been a lineup regular since the White Sox selected his contract, starting 14 of 16 games. With the cascade of injuries in the outfield, Goodwin should receive ample at-bats until Adam Eaton (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) and Luis Robert (hip) are healthy again.