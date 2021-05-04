Goodwin signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Goodwin didn't have to wait long at all for a new suitor after being released by the Pirates on Monday. He's found himself in an ideal situation, as the White Sox are a competitive team that's desperate for outfield help, with Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) and Luis Robert (hip) both set to miss most of the year while Adam Engel (hamstring) is still several weeks away from returning to action. Whether or not Goodwin is the answer to the team's problems remains unclear, however. His 101 career wRC+ is certainly good enough for him to be at least a part-time player, but he recorded a career low of 91 in that category last season and failed to make the Pirates out of camp this spring.